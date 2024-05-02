Thursday, May 2, 2024
Gauge-Interwood-Logistics
Gauge Interwood Logistics in Houston totals 95,886 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Gauge Real Estate Completes 95,886 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Gauge Real Estate Partners has completed Gauge Interwood Logistics, a 95,886-square-foot industrial project in Houston. The site spans seven acres within the 440-acre Interwood Business Park on the city’s north side. The standalone, rear-load facility features 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, 19 trailer stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Powers Brown Architecture designed the project, and Rosenberger Construction served as the general contractor. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Construction began last fall.

