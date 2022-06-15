REBusinessOnline

Gault, RTG Capital Buy 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Forney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based developers Gault Co. and RTG Capital LLC has acquired a 200,000-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial facility located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. David English, Grant English and Jeanie Gillock of RidgePoint Commercial Real Estate represented the partnership in the transaction. Additional terms of sale, including the name of the seller, were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  