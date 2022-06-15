Gault, RTG Capital Buy 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Forney, Texas

FORNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based developers Gault Co. and RTG Capital LLC has acquired a 200,000-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial facility located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. David English, Grant English and Jeanie Gillock of RidgePoint Commercial Real Estate represented the partnership in the transaction. Additional terms of sale, including the name of the seller, were not disclosed.