Gautier Land Co. Sells Six-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Los Angeles for $93.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Totaling 464,415 square feet, the six-building industrial portfolio is located along East 27th and South Alameda streets in Vernon, Calif.

VERNON, CALIF. — Gautier Land Co. has completed the disposition an industrial portfolio located in the Los Angeles County submarket of Vernon. The six buildings offer a total of 464,415 square feet of industrial space. Rexford Industrial Realty acquired the asset for $93.8 million.

The buildings are fully leased to a variety of tenants and feature 20-foot to 30-foot clear heights and extensive dock-high loading.

Situated on 20.9 acres, the portfolio includes: a 35,000-square-foot building at 1921-1931 E. 27th St.; a 40,437-square-foot facility at 2011-2025 E. 27th St.; a 98,389-square-foot building at 2031-2099 E. 27th St.; a 126,583-square-foot property at 2034-2040 E. 27th St.; a 63,318-square-foot facility at 2750 S. Alameda St.; and a building at 2800-2840 S. Alameda St.

Michael Nubel, Jerry Sackler and David Freitag of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

