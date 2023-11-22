Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ovation-Hollywood-LA-CA
Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles features 475,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

Gaw Capital USA, DJM Open Ovation Hollywood Retail Center After $100M Renovation

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Gaw Capital USA and DJM have completed the three-year, $100 million renovation and rebranding of Hollywood & Highland to open Ovation Hollywood, located footsteps from the TCL Chinese Theatre and Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The re-imagined, 475,000-square-foot property now features a variety of restaurants, entertainment venues and retailers. Current tenants include Café de Leche, Tacos Neza, a Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner pop-up shop, The Win-Dow and BOPOMOFO, with more retailers and restaurants on the way.

Additionally, Ovation Hollywood’s fourth floor has been converted for entertainment and offers comedy club Kookaburrra Lounge and a soon-to-be-announced entertainment concept new to Los Angeles.

The makeover included the demolition of the controversial Babylonian-themed archway and oversized elephant statues, which made way for new public art space, an open courtyard and landscaping.

You may also like

Granite Capital Acquires The Boulders Apartments in Walnut...

LPC, Intercontinental Top Out 10-Story Life Sciences Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges JV Equity for 1.3...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Apartment...

Synergy Proposes 147-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Winfield,...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Nears Completion of Phase I...

Intrinsic Development Breaks Ground on $900M Discovery Park...

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 213-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

Five Restaurants to Join The Shops at Broad...