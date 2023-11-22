Gaw Capital USA, DJM Open Ovation Hollywood Retail Center After $100M Renovation

LOS ANGELES — Gaw Capital USA and DJM have completed the three-year, $100 million renovation and rebranding of Hollywood & Highland to open Ovation Hollywood, located footsteps from the TCL Chinese Theatre and Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The re-imagined, 475,000-square-foot property now features a variety of restaurants, entertainment venues and retailers. Current tenants include Café de Leche, Tacos Neza, a Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner pop-up shop, The Win-Dow and BOPOMOFO, with more retailers and restaurants on the way.

Additionally, Ovation Hollywood’s fourth floor has been converted for entertainment and offers comedy club Kookaburrra Lounge and a soon-to-be-announced entertainment concept new to Los Angeles.

The makeover included the demolition of the controversial Babylonian-themed archway and oversized elephant statues, which made way for new public art space, an open courtyard and landscaping.