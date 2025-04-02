Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Gazit Horizons Buys Galt Ocean Marketplace Shopping Center in Fort Lauderdale for $35.4M

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Miami-based Gazit Horizons Inc. has purchased Galt Ocean Marketplace, a 105,589-square-foot shopping center situated on a linear 8.6-acre site along A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

The seller, an affiliate of a joint venture between Evergreen Investment Advisors and Kitson & Partners, sold the grocery-anchored property for $35.4 million. Casey Rosen, Dennis Carson, Sriram Rajan and Michael Etemad of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Galt Ocean Marketplace was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Winn-Dixie, CVS, Holy Cross Hospital, McDonald’s, Flagstar Bank and Sherwin-Williams, among others.

