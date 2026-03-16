Gazit Horizons Purchases 73,072 SF Sunset West Shopping Center in Miami

MIAMI — Locally based Gazit Horizons has acquired Sunset West Shopping Center, a 73,072-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located at the intersection of Sunset Drive and S.W. 87th Avenue in Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Situated roughly two miles from Baptist Hospital of Miami, the fully leased center is home to a mix of tenants including Chicken Kitchen, Ole’s Jewelry Avenue, Subway, Chase Bank, The UPS Store, Integrum Medical Group, Arturito’s Pharmacy, Sunset Animal Clinic, Salvatore D. Fine Italian Cuisine, Moderna Smile and Sunset Bakery. A new Aldi grocery store is also expected to open this year at the property.