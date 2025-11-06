GBT Realty Acquires Brentwood Corners Shopping Center in Metro Nashville for $10.4M

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — GBT Realty has purchased Brentwood Corners, a 22,268-square-foot shopping center located at 214 Ward Circle in Brentwood, a southern suburb of Nashville. The locally based buyer purchased the property from an undisclosed seller for $10.4 million.

Situated within the Maryland Farms master-planned community, Brentwood Corners was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Serrato’s Steakhouse, Jefferson’s Restaurant, Iron Tribe Fitness, WOW Orthodontics and 100 Pizza, which recently opened. The property was recently renovated with a newly paved parking lot, painted facades, new roof, updated landscaping and new LED lighting.