GBT Realty Adds DSW to Tenant Lineup at Ellsworth Mixed-Use Project in Silver Spring, Maryland

SILVER SPRING, MD. — GBT Realty Corp. has added DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to Ellsworth Place, a 350,000-square-foot retail and entertainment center in Silver Spring, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. The Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer and owner acquired Ellsworth Place in 2018. The discount shoe retailer signed the lease last month with plans to renovate the former Guitar Center storefront.

Construction on the property is currently underway with DSW expected to open in March. Located on level four of Ellsworth Place, DSW will be in a 17,500-square-foot store. The tenant’s new location is convenient to Town Center Garage via the pedestrian bridge. DSW joins tenants at Ellsworth Place including Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Michaels, T.J. Maxx and Dave & Buster’s.