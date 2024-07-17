GBT Realty Adds New Retailers at River Marketplace in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. — GBT Realty Corp. has executed leases with new retailers at River Marketplace, a 168,000-square-foot shopping center in Lafayette.

J. Crew Factory, Sephora and lululemon have signed leases to occupy a freestanding, 16,700-square-foot building within the shopping center that once housed Books-A-Million, which shuttered earlier this year. All three retailers are expected to open in early 2025. A final 3,450-square-foot space remains available for lease in the building.

Situated on a 43-acre site, River Marketplace is anchored by a Super Target. The property is currently 99 percent leased to tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Total Wine & More, Rack Room Shoes, Cato, 2nd & Charles, Toasted Yolk Café, Buckle, Crumbl Cookies and Games Workshop.