GBT Realty Breaks Ground on 42,000 SF Retail Project in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — GBT Realty Corp., a developer based in metro Nashville, has broken ground on The Shops at The Brick & Mortar District, a 42,000-square-foot shopping in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. A 23,250-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the center, which will be situated within the 2,200-acre Plum Creek master-planned development. BRR Architecture is designing the grocery store, and MJM Architects is designing the retail shops. Arch-Con is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late next summer.