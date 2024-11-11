Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on 42,000 SF Retail Project in Kyle, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KYLE, TEXAS — GBT Realty Corp., a developer based in metro Nashville, has broken ground on The Shops at The Brick & Mortar District, a 42,000-square-foot shopping in the southern Austin suburb of Kyle. A 23,250-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the center, which will be situated within the 2,200-acre Plum Creek master-planned development. BRR Architecture is designing the grocery store, and MJM Architects is designing the retail shops. Arch-Con is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late next summer.

You may also like

Archway Equities Buys 264-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast...

PG Sealing Technologies Signs 13,093 SF Industrial Lease...

Baxter Development, Rieger Homes Complete 104-Unit Apartment Complex...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 79,299 SF...

Frampton to Construct 300,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

TSCG Negotiates Sale of 65,900 SF Shopping Center...

Buchanan Street Partners Buys Metro Los Angeles Development...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $43.7M School in Lamberton, Minnesota

Titan Built Breaks Ground on $30.5M Joint Operations...