GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Next Phase of Parke West Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Parke West is a mixed-use project located near Nashville’s West End neighborhood.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp., a Brentwood, Tenn.-based commercial development and investment company, has broken ground on the next phase of construction for Parke West, a mixed-use project located near Nashville’s West End neighborhood. The plans include a hotel, residential community, restaurants and retail space, which will all be situated within two towers.

Parke West will also have a 450-space underground parking structure that will serve both towers.

Developed, owned and managed by Nashville-based Chartwell Hospitality, the nine-story hotel is a dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton. The hotels will feature a shared lobby and amenities, including a lobby bar and restaurant, fitness center, rooftop pool deck and approximately 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Of the 172 rooms, 69 will operate as Home2 Suites, while the remaining 103 rooms are designated for Hilton Garden Inn.

Plans for the 15-story, multifamily tower includes 210 one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a 12th floor outdoor swimming pool and deck, dog spa and a 24-hour concierge. Between the towers will be a courtyard featuring open-air, landscaped terraces. Approximately 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level will house restaurants with outdoor seating, service providers, boutique retail and other businesses.

Both Parke West’s hotel and residential towers are expected to top out in early 2022, with the completion of the project slated for fall 2022.