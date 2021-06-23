REBusinessOnline

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Next Phase of Parke West Mixed-Use Project in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Parke West

Parke West is a mixed-use project located near Nashville’s West End neighborhood.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp., a Brentwood, Tenn.-based commercial development and investment company, has broken ground on the next phase of construction for Parke West, a mixed-use project located near Nashville’s West End neighborhood. The plans include a hotel, residential community, restaurants and retail space, which will all be situated within two towers.

Parke West will also have a 450-space underground parking structure that will serve both towers.

Developed, owned and managed by Nashville-based Chartwell Hospitality, the nine-story hotel is a dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton. The hotels will feature a shared lobby and amenities, including a lobby bar and restaurant, fitness center, rooftop pool deck and approximately 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. Of the 172 rooms, 69 will operate as Home2 Suites, while the remaining 103 rooms are designated for Hilton Garden Inn.

Plans for the 15-story, multifamily tower includes 210 one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a 12th floor outdoor swimming pool and deck, dog spa and a 24-hour concierge. Between the towers will be a courtyard featuring open-air, landscaped terraces. Approximately 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level will house restaurants with outdoor seating, service providers, boutique retail and other businesses.

Both Parke West’s hotel and residential towers are expected to top out in early 2022, with the completion of the project slated for fall 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews