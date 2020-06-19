REBusinessOnline

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Parke West Mixed-Use Project in West Nashville

Parke West Nashville

Parke West will feature a dual-branded hotel, 210 residential units and 11,000 square feet of retail space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — GBT Realty has broken ground on Parke West, a mixed-use development near Nashville’s West End that will feature a dual-branded hotel, 210 residential units and 11,000 square feet of retail space. Chartwell Hospitality will develop and manage the hotel, which will feature 110 Hilton Garden Inn rooms and 69 Home2 Suites rooms. The hotel will also feature a fitness center, amenity deck and 4,000 square feet of meeting space. This is the 13th hotel that Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty has built in the Nashville market. The apartment community will feature two outdoor amenity spaces. Hoar Construction is serving as the general contractor for Parke West, and First Horizon Bank provided construction financing. GBT Realty expects to deliver the project in 2022.

