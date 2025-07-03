GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

CLERMONT, FLA. — GBT Realty Corp. has broken ground on Hammock Ridge Commons, a 30,500-square-foot shopping center located in Clermont, approximately 25 miles east of Orlando. An entity doing business as Shoppes at Hammock Ridge Crossing LLC sold the original 3.7-acre land parcel to the Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer for $2.5 million.

A 23,273-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor Hammock Ridge Commons, which will be the first store in Lake County for the Arizona-based specialty grocer. Additional tenants will include a dentist and nail salon, and roughly 1,700 square feet of inline space is still available for lease at the center.

The general contractor, J. Raymond Construction Corp., plans to deliver Hammock Ridge Commons in spring 2026.