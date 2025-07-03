Thursday, July 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

CLERMONT, FLA. — GBT Realty Corp. has broken ground on Hammock Ridge Commons, a 30,500-square-foot shopping center located in Clermont, approximately 25 miles east of Orlando. An entity doing business as Shoppes at Hammock Ridge Crossing LLC sold the original 3.7-acre land parcel to the Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer for $2.5 million.

A 23,273-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor Hammock Ridge Commons, which will be the first store in Lake County for the Arizona-based specialty grocer. Additional tenants will include a dentist and nail salon, and roughly 1,700 square feet of inline space is still available for lease at the center.

The general contractor, J. Raymond Construction Corp., plans to deliver Hammock Ridge Commons in spring 2026. 

You may also like

Peachtree Group, Merritt Top Out 171-Room Hotel in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Distribution Center...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF Industrial Project...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail...

SRS Brokers $3M Sale of D.C. Restaurant Leased...

U.S. Economy Adds 147,000 Jobs in June, Surpassing...

Continental, Three Leaf Open 267-Unit Westrock Residences in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of Retail...

NYC Elite Gymnastics Signs 20,908 SF Retail Lease...