REBusinessOnline

GBT Realty Buys 168,000 SF Shopping Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

River Marketplace

Developed in 2003, River Marketplace includes multi-tenant buildings and six freestanding outparcels.

LAFAYETTE, LA. — GBT Realty Corp. has bought River Marketplace, a 168,000-square-foot shopping center located at 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Jim Hamilton, Ryan Shore, Ryan West, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL represented the seller, San Francisco-based RBL Real Estate, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Developed in 2003, River Marketplace includes multi-tenant buildings and six freestanding outparcels. Shadow-anchored by Super Target, the center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant lineup including Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Raising Cane’s and Chili’s.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Ahead in 2022?
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  