GBT Realty Buys 168,000 SF Shopping Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Developed in 2003, River Marketplace includes multi-tenant buildings and six freestanding outparcels.

LAFAYETTE, LA. — GBT Realty Corp. has bought River Marketplace, a 168,000-square-foot shopping center located at 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Jim Hamilton, Ryan Shore, Ryan West, Brad Buchanan and Taylor Callaway of JLL represented the seller, San Francisco-based RBL Real Estate, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Developed in 2003, River Marketplace includes multi-tenant buildings and six freestanding outparcels. Shadow-anchored by Super Target, the center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant lineup including Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Raising Cane’s and Chili’s.