GBT Realty, Cana to Open Food Hall at Ellsworth Place in Silver Spring, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Commas at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring, Md., will occupy 13,000 square feet of space and include a collection of 12 food and beverage merchants.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty Corp., in partnership with Baltimore-based Cana Development, plan to open Commas, a food hall within the 350,000-square-foot Ellsworth Place shopping center in downtown Silver Spring.

Opening in spring 2022 on the second level of Ellsworth Place, Commas will take up 13,000 square feet of space and include a collection of 12 food and beverage merchants. Commas expects to create a diverse menu of food from Ethiopia to Korea, Malaysia to El Salvador and Italy to New Jersey.

Designed by Washington, D.C.-based architecture and interior design firm GrizForm Design Architects, Commas will offer a range of seating options and special event capabilities. In addition to the permanent restaurant spaces, the food hall will also feature a central bar experience. Design plans also include seven communal seating areas, open kitchen installations with window peeks and chef counters and a light-toned color palette with natural wood furniture.

