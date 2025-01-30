GBT Realty Lands Five New Tenant Commitments at 42,000 SF Shopping Center in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Tennessee-based developer GBT Realty Corp. has landed five new tenant commitments at The Shops at The Brick & Mortar District, a 42,000-square-foot shopping center in the Central Texas city of Kyle that is nearing completion. The tenants are Playa Bowls, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Skip’s Beer Wine & Liquor, Square Nails Austin and Perspire Sauna Studio. Sprouts Farmers Market is the anchor tenant of the center, which is now 90 percent preleased ahead of the scheduled late-summer completion date.