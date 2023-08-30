GBT Realty Obtains $88M Construction Loan for Village at Carnes Crossroads Apartments in Metro Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Brentwood, Tenn.-based development firm GBT Realty Corp. has obtained an $88 million construction loan for The Village at Carnes Crossroads, a 306-unit multifamily community in Summerville. The property will be the latest multifamily component for the 2,300-acre Carnes Crossroads master-planned development in metro Charleston. Matt Stewart and Chip Sykes of JLL arranged the loan through Bank of America and Meta Real Estate Partners. The multifamily community will be situated directly across from The Marketplace at Carnes Crossroads, a Publix-anchored shopping center.

Set to open first units in spring 2025, The Village at Carnes Crossroads will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include separate small- and large-breed dog parks, a resort-style saltwater pool with lounge deck, outdoor kitchen, club room with catering kitchen and golf stimulator, fitness complex and a coworking center, as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space.

The design-build team includes architect Dynamik Design, civil engineer Thomas & Hutton and general contractor Samet Corp.