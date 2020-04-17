GBT Realty Receives $141.1M in Construction Financing for One22One Broadway Office Tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp. has received $141.1 million in construction financing for its One22One Broadway project in Nashville. Mack Realty provided the loan for the planned 24-story, 356,000-square-foot office tower. Construction began in February, and GBT expects the development to open in 2022. Additionally, Dallas-based Koch Real Estate Investments has joined GBT as a limited partner. The property is situated on 0.77 acres at 1221 Broadway. Gresham Smith designed the building, and Taylor Hillenmeyer, Janelle Gallagher, Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort of CBRE are marketing the office space.