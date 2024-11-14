GBT Realty, Robinson Properties to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Mount Juliet, Tennessee

MOUNT JULIET, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp. and Robinson Properties have announced plans for Everett Downs, a mixed-use development in Mount Juliet, roughly 20 miles east of Nashville. GBT Realty will develop the retail portion of the project, which will comprise a 41,255-square-foot retail center.

A 23,256-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the shopping center, which will also feature approximately 18,000 square feet of small shop and outparcel retail space. Completion of the retail component, which is currently 75 percent preleased, is scheduled for October 2025.

Robinson Properties will develop Phase II of Everett Downs, which include a multifamily component.