Thursday, November 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMixed-UseRetailSoutheastTennessee

GBT Realty, Robinson Properties to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Mount Juliet, Tennessee

by John Nelson

MOUNT JULIET, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp. and Robinson Properties have announced plans for Everett Downs, a mixed-use development in Mount Juliet, roughly 20 miles east of Nashville. GBT Realty will develop the retail portion of the project, which will comprise a 41,255-square-foot retail center.

A 23,256-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the shopping center, which will also feature approximately 18,000 square feet of small shop and outparcel retail space. Completion of the retail component, which is currently 75 percent preleased, is scheduled for October 2025.

Robinson Properties will develop Phase II of Everett Downs, which include a multifamily component.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Breaks Ground on 318-Unit Apartment Development...

Fallon Begins Construction on 234-Unit Colwick Apartments in...

Landmark Properties Acquires 616-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Hillview...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $15.1M Sale of Shopping...

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Bergen Town...

Just Kidding Playground to Open 5,975 SF Indoor...

KDC Delivers $114M Industrial Build-to-Suit Project for Volkswagen...

Stanton Road Capital Completes Renovation of 672,942 SF...