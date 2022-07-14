REBusinessOnline

GBT Realty Sells 188,406 SF McFarland Plaza Shopping Center in Tuscaloosa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

McFarland Plaza’s tenant roster includes HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Dollar General, CosmoProf, Shoe Carnival, Slim Chickens, Party Wow, MS Cos. and Jersey Mike’s.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — GBT Realty has sold McFarland Plaza, a 188,406-square-foot shopping center located at 2600 McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Cincinnati-based Select Strategies Realty purchased the property from the Brentwood, Tenn.-based owner for an undisclosed price. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented GBT Realty in the transaction. Situated one mile from the University of Alabama, McFarland Plaza’s tenant roster includes HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Dollar General, CosmoProf, Shoe Carnival, Slim Chickens, Party Wow, MS Cos. and Jersey Mike’s.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  