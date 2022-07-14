GBT Realty Sells 188,406 SF McFarland Plaza Shopping Center in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — GBT Realty has sold McFarland Plaza, a 188,406-square-foot shopping center located at 2600 McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa. Cincinnati-based Select Strategies Realty purchased the property from the Brentwood, Tenn.-based owner for an undisclosed price. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented GBT Realty in the transaction. Situated one mile from the University of Alabama, McFarland Plaza’s tenant roster includes HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Dollar General, CosmoProf, Shoe Carnival, Slim Chickens, Party Wow, MS Cos. and Jersey Mike’s.