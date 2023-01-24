GBT Realty Sells Power Retail Center in Tallahassee for $34M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Governor’s Marketplace was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Marshalls, Michaels, Urban Air, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Petco and David’s Bridal.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — GBT Realty Corp. has sold Governor’s Marketplace, a 243,000-square-foot power retail center located on a 34.7-acre site along Governor’s Square Boulevard in Tallahassee. The buyer, an undisclosed private investor, purchased the property for $34 million. Brad Peterson of JLL represented Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty in the transaction. The shopping center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Marshalls, Michaels, Urban Air, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Petco and David’s Bridal. The center had 10,000 square feet of space available at the time of sale. Also included in the sale was a nearly two-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and Governor’s Square Boulevard that has two existing buildings on the site.