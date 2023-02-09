GBT Realty Sells Shoppes of Mid Rivers in Suburban St. Louis for $40.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

GBT Realty completed development of The Shoppes of Mid Rivers in 2018.

ST. PETERS, MO. — GBT Realty Corp. has sold The Shoppes of Mid Rivers in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters for $40.7 million. The 270,000-square-foot shopping center, located at the intersection of I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive, was completed in 2018. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented GBT in the sale to Jenel Real Estate.

With a recent lease signing by Old Navy for 15,000 square feet, The Shoppes at Mid Rivers is 99 percent leased. Additional tenants include Burlington, Academy Sports, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below. Restaurant tenants include Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Pappy’s Smokehouse and Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill.