GBT Realty Sells Two Multifamily Communities in Nashville for $52.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential acquired Belcourt Park (pictured) and Village 21 in Nashville. Communal amenities at Belcourt Park include a clubhouse, fitness center and a lounge.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp. has sold Village 21 and Belcourt Park, two multifamily communities in Nashville, for a total of $52.2 million. Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential acquired both properties. The 101-unit Village 21 sold for $31.7 million. The property is situated at 1620 21st Ave. S., two miles southwest of downtown Nashville. The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and communal amenities including a pool, fitness center, business center, pet washing station, car charging stations and a clubhouse. Village 21 features ground-floor retail space that was not included in the sale. Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty also sold Belcourt Park, a 76-unit community, for $20.5 million. Belcourt Park is situated at 1710 Belcourt Ave., three blocks from Village 21. The community also offers studio to two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and a lounge.

