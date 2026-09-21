GBT Realty to Develop 300,000 SF Retail Center in Gallatin, Tennessee

GALLATIN, TENN. — GBT Realty Corp. plans to develop The Crossroads of Gallatin, a nearly 300,000-square-foot shopping center located in Gallatin, a middle Tennessee city approximately 30 miles northeast of Nashville. Current development plans include roughly 30,000 square feet of divisible shop space, multiple large-format retail spaces ranging up to 55,000 square feet and six outparcels. The Brentwood, Tenn.-based developer is currently in discussion with multiple dining, retail, health and fitness and service-based retailers and restaurants. Further details of the project were not disclosed.

Upon full build-out, The Crossroads of Gallatin will be the largest shopping destination constructed in the Nashville MSA since 2015, according to GBT Realty.