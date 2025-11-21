Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA. — GBT Realty Corp. has unveiled plans to develop Shops at New Smyrna, a 55,273-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in New Smyrna Beach. Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, with completion set for summer 2027.

A 23,273-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the development, which will also feature an additional 35,000 square feet of junior anchor and inline retail space across two buildings, as well as two one-acre outparcels. The tenant roster is expected to include fitness and restaurant users and soft goods services, among others.

You may also like

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $70M Construction Loan for...

13th Floor, Key International Break Ground on 327-Unit...

PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $12M Loan for Hilton...

SRS Brokers $5.4M Sale of Retail Property in...

Colliers Negotiates 100,125 SF Industrial Lease at Washington...

Dermody to Develop 248,532 SF LogistiCenter at Clackamas...

Longpoint Purchases 129,699 SF Five Points Plaza Retail...

Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Auto...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 428,612 SF Shopping Center...