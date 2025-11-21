GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts-Anchored Shopping Center in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA. — GBT Realty Corp. has unveiled plans to develop Shops at New Smyrna, a 55,273-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in New Smyrna Beach. Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, with completion set for summer 2027.

A 23,273-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the development, which will also feature an additional 35,000 square feet of junior anchor and inline retail space across two buildings, as well as two one-acre outparcels. The tenant roster is expected to include fitness and restaurant users and soft goods services, among others.