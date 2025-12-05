GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts Farmers Market at Port Royal Marketplace in Metro Nashville

SPRING HILL, TENN. — GBT Realty has submitted plans to develop a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store to anchor Port Royal Marketplace, a planned retail center in Spring Hill, approximately 35 miles south of Nashville. Following city approvals, GBT anticipates construction to commence in early 2026, with completion planned for early 2027.

Situated on the southwest corner of Duplex and Port Royal roads, Port Royal Marketplace is expected to total 46,000 square feet and will feature a 23,000-square-foot Sprouts and 16,000 square feet of inline shops, as well as a 6,800-square-foot shop building. In addition, three outparcels will front Duplex Road. A range of possible tenants could include medical services, restaurants, ice cream or coffee shops, apparel and fitness retailers.