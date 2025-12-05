Friday, December 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sprouts Farmers Market
A 23,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor Port Royal Marketplace, a planned retail center in Spring Hill, Tenn.
DevelopmentRetailSoutheastTennessee

GBT Realty to Develop Sprouts Farmers Market at Port Royal Marketplace in Metro Nashville

by Abby Cox

SPRING HILL, TENN. — GBT Realty has submitted plans to develop a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store to anchor Port Royal Marketplace, a planned retail center in Spring Hill, approximately 35 miles south of Nashville. Following city approvals, GBT anticipates construction to commence in early 2026, with completion planned for early 2027.

Situated on the southwest corner of Duplex and Port Royal roads, Port Royal Marketplace is expected to total 46,000 square feet and will feature a 23,000-square-foot Sprouts and 16,000 square feet of inline shops, as well as a 6,800-square-foot shop building. In addition, three outparcels will front Duplex Road. A range of possible tenants could include medical services, restaurants, ice cream or coffee shops, apparel and fitness retailers.

You may also like

CFG Provides $253.2M Bridge Loan for Skilled Nursing...

Staenberg Group Begins Site Work for Chesterfield Mall...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Deliver 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Patterson Real Estate Arranges Recapitalization of 400,000 SF...

Atlantic Cos. Inks Three Leases at 1075 Big...

Howard Hughes Corp. Completes 268-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Saronic to Invest $300M to Expand Shipyard in...

Allen Morris Co. Obtains $138.5M Construction Loan for...

Northstar REIS Arranges $44.5M Sale of Student Housing...