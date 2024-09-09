Monday, September 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

GBT Realty Underway on 33,700 SF Retail Center Near Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TEXAS — Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp. is underway on construction of Providence Marketplace, a 33,700-square-foot retail center that will be located in Providence Village, roughly 45 miles north of Dallas. A 23,300-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the property, which will also feature roughly 10,400 square feet of small shop space and three outparcels. GBT Realty acquired the development site in August. Construction is scheduled for a third-quarter 2025 completion.

You may also like

Furman University Completes $27.6M Residence Hall in Greenville,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 44,966 SF Brookhaven Station...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $12M Sale...

Berkadia Arranges Equity for 305-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Sentral to Operate 361-Unit Everett Residential Tower at...

RangeWater Real Estate to Develop 121-Unit Build-to-Rent Project...

H-E-B to Open New Grocery Store in Irving’s...

PhiloWilke Partnership Signs 14,729 SF Office Lease in...

Lendlease Tops Out 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in...