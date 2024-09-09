GBT Realty Underway on 33,700 SF Retail Center Near Denton, Texas

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TEXAS — Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp. is underway on construction of Providence Marketplace, a 33,700-square-foot retail center that will be located in Providence Village, roughly 45 miles north of Dallas. A 23,300-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the property, which will also feature roughly 10,400 square feet of small shop space and three outparcels. GBT Realty acquired the development site in August. Construction is scheduled for a third-quarter 2025 completion.