GBT Realty Underway on 50,632 SF Shopping Center in Burleson, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — GBT Realty Corp., a developer based in the Nashville area, is underway on construction of a 50,632-square-foot shopping center in Burleson, located south of Fort Worth. Designed by Kansas-based BRR Architecture Inc., Burleson Commons will be located on a six-acre site the intersection of Southwest Wilshire Boulevard and Commons Drive. A 23,256-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the center, and discount retailer Five Below has also committed to a 9,000-square-foot space at Burleson Commons. Completion is scheduled for June 2025, with Sprouts set to open shortly thereafter.