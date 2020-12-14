REBusinessOnline

GBX Group, Ethos Capital Complete Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Cleveland

The property is now known as 2125 Superior Avenue and features 57 units.

CLEVELAND — GBX Group LLC, in partnership with Ethos Capital Partners LLC, have completed the revitalization of 2125 Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Superior Arts District. The modernized residential and retail property is now known as 2125 Superior Living. Originally built in 1914 as the home of The Prince-Wolf Co. garment factory, the property now includes 57 units. The 40,000-square-foot development features amenities such as a courtyard and dog park. Street-level retail space will be home to Green Goat, a bar and café by local restauranteur Bobby George. Residents will begin moving in this month with Green Goat slated to open in early 2021.

