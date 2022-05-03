GCP, Highline Purchase 404,000 SF Industrial Park Near Birmingham

The facilities at Shelby West include a 250,000-square-foot building at 175 Airview Lane (pictured) and a 154,000-square-foot property at 1840 Corporate Woods Drive in Alabaster, Ala.

ALABASTER, ALA. — Growth Capital Partners (GCP) and Highline Real Estate Partners have acquired Shelby West, a 404,000-square-foot industrial park in suburban Birmingham. The property represents the third investment for the GCP-Highline investment platform, which also includes strategic equity placements from the McWane Family and other third-party investors.

The facilities at Shelby West include a 250,000-square-foot building at 175 Airview Lane and a 154,000-square-foot property at 1840 Corporate Woods Drive. The Airview building was built in 2006 and recently leased to MailSouth and AGC. The Corporate Woods building was built in 2009 and leased to The Home Depot and U.S. AutoForce.

Adam Eason of Cushman & Wakefield | EGS Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction. Brad Moffatt of Cushman & Wakefield | EGS is handling the leasing at Shelby West. The sales price was not disclosed but the sellers were entities doing business as Shelby West Industrial Enterprises and Shelby West Industrial Enterprises II.