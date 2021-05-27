REBusinessOnline

GCP Paper USA Signs 235,845 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — GCP Paper USA has signed a 235,845-square-foot industrial lease to occupy the entirety of Building 2 at Interwood Distribution Center, a 341,692-square-foot development in North Houston. Craig Bean and John Kruse of Holt Lunsford Commercial, which owns the property in a joint venture with GID Real Estate Investments, represented building ownership in the lease negotiations. Eric Hughes of Centermark Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

