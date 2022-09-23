GCP, Phelan-Bennett to Develop Two Metro Charlotte Industrial Projects Totaling 442,896 SF

The new projects include a 144,131-square-foot facility within Lakemont Business Center in Fort Mill, S.C., a suburb of Charlotte.

GASTONIA, N.C. AND FORT MILL, S.C. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Growth Capital Partners (GCP) is partnering with Houston-based Phelan-Bennett Development to develop two speculative industrial projects in metro Charlotte totaling 442,896 square feet. GCP acquired a 17.3-acre site at 1215 Jenkins Road in Gastonia in April.

Set in Northwest Gateway Logistics Park off I-85, Phelan-Bennett will break ground in late September to build a 132,395-square-foot facility and a 166,370-square-foot warehouse with an expected delivery of third-quarter 2023. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 57 total dock-high doors and a shared 200-foot truck court.

The 15.5-acre site that GCP acquired mid-August in Fort Mill at Lakemont Business Center will break ground in December, with an expected delivery in fourth-quarter 2023. The 144,131-square-foot project will feature 32-foot clear heights, dock-high doors and a 122-foot truck court. GCP will manage and lease the properties upon completion.

Henry Lobb and Abby Smith of Avison Young are marketing all three buildings for lease. GCP and Phelan-Bennett have also partnered this year on three development projects in Texas and one in Tennessee. The six projects, which will deliver nine buildings spanning nearly 1.7 million square feet, are part of GCP’s Fund II, an investment vehicle targeting $1 billion in value.