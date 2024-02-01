Thursday, February 1, 2024
GCP broke ground in 2022 on Northwest Gateway Logistics Park, a two-building industrial park spanning nearly 300,000 square feet.
GCP Signs WRH Manufacturing to 56,280 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

GASTONIA, N.C. — Growth Capital Partners (GCP) has preleased 56,280 square feet of industrial space in metro Charlotte to WRH Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Decima Corp. Henry Lobb, Abby Rights and Christopher Skibinski of Avison Young represented GCP in the lease transaction. Casey Mulhern of Foundry Commercial represented WRH Manufacturing, which produces and distributes raw and finished wood products serving the homebuilding and woodworking industries.

GCP broke ground in 2022 on Northwest Gateway Logistics Park, a two-building industrial park spanning nearly 300,000 square feet. The Birmingham, Ala.-based developer is building the park on a speculative basis at 1215 Jenkins Road in Gastonia, which is situated directly off I-85. GCP plans to deliver the park in the first quarter of this year.

WRH Manufacturing will occupy space within a 132,395-square-foot warehouse. Both facilities feature 32-foot clear heights, a combined 57 dock-high doors and a shared 200-foot truck court. GCP is developing Northwest Gateway Logistics Park in partnership with Phelan Bennet.

