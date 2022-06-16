REBusinessOnline

GCP to Develop 237,500 SF Industrial Facility Near Jacksonville Port

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Port Commerce Center will be situated on Alta Drive in Jacksonville near JAXPORT's Blount Island and Dames Point terminals.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Growth Capital Partners (GCP), an industrial real estate developer and owner based in Birmingham, plans to develop a 237,500-square-foot industrial facility near JAXPORT (Jacksonville Port Authority). GCP recently purchased a 37.8-acre site on Alta Drive near JAXPORT’s Blount Island and Dames Point terminals with plans to break ground in July on the project. Dubbed Port Commerce Center, the front-load, concrete tilt-wall project will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 130-foot truck court and land for trailer storage. GCP has tapped Bryan Bartlett of Newmark to lease the property. Newmark also represented the land seller, an entity doing business as Alta Jacksonville Holdings, in the transaction. Birmingham-based Vardaman Construction LLC is the general contractor of Port Commerce Center, which is GCP’s fourth industrial project underway. The developer is also building industrial facilities in Texas and Tennessee.

