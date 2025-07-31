GDL Asset Management Receives $22.6M in Refinancing for Villas de la Montaña in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — GDL Asset Management has received $22.6 million in refinancing for Villas de la Montaña, a 332-unit apartment community located at 4880 E. 29th St. in Tucson. Brad Miner and Drew Lydon of JLL Capital Markets’ Debt Advisory arranged the fixed-rate, non-recourse loan through Santander Bank for the borrower.

Built in 1988, Villas de la Montaña features a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 676 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, stadium-inspired soccer field, playground, resident laundry room, barbecue pits, courtyards, picnic areas, a fitness center, basketball court and a clubhouse.

Since the acquisition of the asset in 2021, GDL Asset Management has completed renovations across the property. Unit upgrades include new cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, hardware, resurfaced countertops, vinyl plank flooring, new paint and stainless steel appliances. Exterior renovations included enhanced common areas, pool areas, landscaping, signage and parking lots.