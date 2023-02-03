REBusinessOnline

GE Appliances to Open 584,820 SF Distribution Center in Greenville, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

GE Appliances plans to invest $50 million in the new facility, which will be located within Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GE Appliances (GEA) has announced plans for a new 584,820-square-foot distribution facility located in Greenville. Provident Realty Advisors Inc. is the developer for the project. Situated within August Grove Business Park, the development is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024. GEA plans to invest $50 million in the facility, which marks the company’s second location in the state.





