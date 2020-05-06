GE Current Signs 150,000 SF Lease for Distribution Center in Metro Atlanta

GE Current, which specializes in energy-efficient lighting for commercial real estate space, will use the facility to deliver same- and next-day delivery to its customers in the region.

FAIRBURN, GA. — GE Current has signed a 150,000-square-foot lease for a distribution center in Fairburn. GE Current, which specializes in energy-efficient lighting for commercial real estate space, will use the facility to deliver same- and next-day delivery to its customers in the region. GE Current will employ 40 people at the center. The property is situated at 5150 Oakley Industrial Blvd., 10 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another tenant occupies the other half of the building. Further details of the lease were not disclosed.