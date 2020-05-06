REBusinessOnline

GE Current Signs 150,000 SF Lease for Distribution Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

GE Current, which specializes in energy-efficient lighting for commercial real estate space, will use the facility to deliver same- and next-day delivery to its customers in the region.

FAIRBURN, GA. — GE Current has signed a 150,000-square-foot lease for a distribution center in Fairburn. GE Current, which specializes in energy-efficient lighting for commercial real estate space, will use the facility to deliver same- and next-day delivery to its customers in the region. GE Current will employ 40 people at the center. The property is situated at 5150 Oakley Industrial Blvd., 10 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another tenant occupies the other half of the building. Further details of the lease were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business