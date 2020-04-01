REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $12M Sale of Multifamily Property in Plainfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

stoney-brooke

Pictured is one unit at Stoney Brooke Gardens.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $12 million sale of Stoney Brooke Gardens, a 70-unit multifamily property in Plainfield, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 643-715 E. Front St., the garden-style apartment complex was built in 1961 and features two-bedroom floor plans exclusively. The property is located within walking distance of multiple retail and dining destinations as well as two rail service stations. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Stoney Brook Associates LLC, in the transaction. Tragash also procured the buyer, a private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business