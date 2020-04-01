Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $12M Sale of Multifamily Property in Plainfield, New Jersey

Pictured is one unit at Stoney Brooke Gardens.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $12 million sale of Stoney Brooke Gardens, a 70-unit multifamily property in Plainfield, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 643-715 E. Front St., the garden-style apartment complex was built in 1961 and features two-bedroom floor plans exclusively. The property is located within walking distance of multiple retail and dining destinations as well as two rail service stations. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Stoney Brook Associates LLC, in the transaction. Tragash also procured the buyer, a private investor.