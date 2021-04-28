REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $14.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Sparta, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

SPARTA, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $14.6 million sale of The Residences at North Village, a 60-unit apartment building in Sparta, about 50 miles west of Manhattan. The property was built in 2020 within the 90-acre North Village mixed-use development. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a playground, basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor grilling areas. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, NV MF Holdings LLC, and procured the buyer, Sparta Residence LLC, in the transaction.

