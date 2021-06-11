REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $14.9M Sale of 113-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in East Orange, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $14.9 million sale of a three-property, 113-unit multifamily portfolio in East Orange, a suburb of Newark. The properties are all located in the city’s Brick Church area. David Oropeza of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, a partnership between Nova EO Portfolio I LLC and The Capital Foresight LP, in the transaction. Oropeza also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investment firm.

