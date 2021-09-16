REBusinessOnline

Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $21.4M Sale of Jersey City Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $21.4 million sale of a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 134 units in Jersey City. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Coltown Properties, and procured the buyer, West of Hudson Properties, in the transaction. Brad Domenico of Progress Capital arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership.

