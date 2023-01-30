Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $6.8M Sale of Apartment Building in East Orange, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $6.8 million sale of a 52-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The historic building at 60 N. Arlington Ave. offers 30 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom residences and four three-bedroom apartments. David Oropeza of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Oropeza also procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.