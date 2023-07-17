Gebroe-Hammer Arranges $9.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $9.7 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 53 units in Northern New Jersey’s Middlesex County. The portfolio comprises Byron Street Apartments in Carteret (18 units); Townhomes at Veterans Park in Sayreville (20 units); and the Apartments at Edison Station in Edison (18 units). Joseph Brecher and Joseph Gehler of Gebroe-Hammer represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Golden Sky Equities, in the transaction.