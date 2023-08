ELIZABETH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the sale of Chilton Hall Apartments, a 126-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. The garden-style property comprises 21 buildings on a four-acre site, and the unit mix consists of 60 one-bedrooms and 66 two-bedrooms. Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.