Gebroe-Hammer Associates Arranges $43.4M Sale of Apartment Community in South Amboy, New Jersey

The multifamily property is located at 100 Celecki Dr.

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. – Gebroe-Hammer Associates has arranged the $43.4 million sale of Bayside Cove, a 125-unit luxury apartment community in South Amboy, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 100 Celecki Dr., the property was constructed in 2018 and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans as well as 106 townhomes. Joseph Brecher, Greg Pine and Stephen Tragash of Gebroe-Hammer represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor.

