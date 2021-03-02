Gebroe-Hammer Associates Brokers $15.7M Sale of Multifamily Asset in Dover, New Jersey

DOVER, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $15.7 million sale of Dover Hills Apartments, a 100-unit multifamily asset in Morris County. Built in 1964, the property offers 15 studio units, 72 one-bedroom residences, 12 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom unit. Debbie Pomerantz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Dover Hills Properties LLC, in the transaction. Steve Tragash, also with Gebroe-Hammer, procured the undisclosed buyer.