Gebroe-Hammer Associates Negotiates $65M Multifamily Portfolio Sale in New Jersey

3343-park-ave-union-city

A multifamily property located at 3343 Park Ave. in Union City was included in the Golden Peak Portfolio.

NEW JERSEY — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has negotiated the $65 million sale of the Golden Peak Portfolio, a collection of multifamily properties totaling 400 units in northern New Jersey. The portfolio’s 13 buildings are located throughout the North Hudson County cities of West New York (250 units), Union City (119 units) and North Bergen (31 units). Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer Associates represented the seller, a partnership of Urban American Management and Dixon Advisory. Nicolaou also procured the buyer, Tuli Realty LLC. Elliot Treitel of Meridian Capital Group arranged financing through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the buyer.

 

