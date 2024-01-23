Gebroe-Hammer, Berkadia Negotiate Sale of 59-Unit Apartment Complex in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates and Berkadia have negotiated the sale of The Metropolitan Lofts, a 59-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. Built in 2018, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 679 to 1,203 square feet in size and amenities such as a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, golf simulator with lounge seating and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Gebroe-Hammer and Berkadia represented the seller, a partnership between Veris Residential and Woodmont Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.