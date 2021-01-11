Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $17M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Passaic County, New Jersey

PATERSON AND PASSAIC, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $17 million sale of a 133-unit apartment portfolio in Northern New Jersey’s Passaic County. The portfolio comprises nine properties of early 20th century construction that offer 133 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Debbie Pomerantz of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Golden Equities LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.