Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $19.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in East Newark, New Jersey

St. George Harrison Apartments in East Newark totals 60 units. The property was built in 2013.

EAST NEWARK, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $19.5 million sale of St. George Harrison Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily community in East Newark. The property comprises 25 one-bedroom units and 35 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 720 to 1,184 square feet. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a resident lounge and a fitness center. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Madison Hill Properties, in the transaction. Adam Zweibel, also with Gebroe-Hammer, procured the buyer, SELA Realty Investments.