Gebroe-Hammer Brokers $19.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in East Newark, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

St. George Harrison Apartments in East Newark totals 60 units. The property was built in 2013.

EAST NEWARK, N.J. — Gebroe-Hammer Associates has brokered the $19.5 million sale of St. George Harrison Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily community in East Newark. The property comprises 25 one-bedroom units and 35 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 720 to 1,184 square feet. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a resident lounge and a fitness center. Niko Nicolaou of Gebroe-Hammer represented the seller, Madison Hill Properties, in the transaction. Adam Zweibel, also with Gebroe-Hammer, procured the buyer, SELA Realty Investments.

